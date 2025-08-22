Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally directs the show. Since joining the staff in June 2015, she has produced a variety of stories including a coal mine closing near her hometown, the 2016 Republican National Convention, and the Rohingya refugee crisis in southern Bangladesh. She is also an occasional reporter for Morning Edition, and NPR.org, where she has contributed reports on both domestic and international news.
Yesterday, community members gathered at The Jones Center’s newly refurbished ice skating rink to celebrate a new step for the center. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis was there and brings us this report.
The League of Women Voters of Arkansas has published the 12th edition of Government in Arkansas, authored by Ouachita Baptist University professors Douglas and Margaret Reed and University of Arkansas professor John Davis. Executive Director Kristin Foster spoke with Ozarks at Large about the book's impact on our daily lives.