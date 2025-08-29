Roots of R&B: Singer Ben E. King

Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
There aren’t major elections in 2025 in Arkansas, but for the Voter Participation Center, there’s no wrong time to register eligible voters. Ozark at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization.
The 78th Original Ozark Folk Festival takes place in Eureka Springs Sept. 4–6. Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth speaks with organizer and featured artist Nancy Paddock about the history of the festival and what attendees can expect from this year's installment.