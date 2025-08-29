© 2025 KUAF
Roots of R&B: Singer Ben E. King

By Terry Gross
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:15 AM CDT

Ben E. King was the lead singer of The Drifters, and later went solo with such hits as "Stand By Me" and "Spanish Harlem." He died 2015. Originally broadcast in 1988.

Terry Gross
