© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why is there so much yearning in Christmas songs?

By Milton Guevara
Published December 24, 2025 at 3:49 AM CST

From Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," there's a lot of yearning in Christmas songs. But why?

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR Music News
Milton Guevara
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Milton Guevara
Related Content