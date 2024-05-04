Mystik Dan wins the Kentucky Derby by a nose

In a close finish, Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby by a mere horse's nostril over Sierra Leone.

Contenders waited with bated breath in the seconds before the official decision was made. The thoroughbred had entered the race with 18-1 odds — a longshot compared to favorite Fierceness at 3-1 odds.

Behind Sierra Leone, Forever Young placed third.

The weather behaved on Saturday at the 150th running of the race. The longest running sporting event in the U.S. was held following changes to aiming to clean up the sport.

Multiple scandals have plagued the horse racing industry in recent years, including a sudden uptick in horse deaths and doping allegations. In 2020, more than two dozen people were indicted in a racehorse doping scheme. Last year, Churchill Downs drew increased scrutiny after 12 horses died at the track within a month.

About a year later, multiple investigations have found no pattern connecting those deaths, reported member station Louisville Public Media.

The sport in general is dangerous for horses. Last year, 336 horses died from racing-related injuries, according tothe Jockey Club.

In response to doping and abuse allegations, Congress in 2021 approved the creation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which aims to set national standards to regulate the sport.

The federal body put new anti-doping rules into effect at Churchill Downs this year. HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus told LPM this week that the horses have been repeatedly tested.

"If they're running in the Derby, it means they have not had an issue with our program," she said.

Copyright 2024 NPR