Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
Today, we visit some of our favorite conversations from earlier this year, including a visit from singer/songwriter Teni Raines. Plus, Kathleen Duvall discusses her book. And DJ SH33P talks about his career and a big show he performed this year.
Today, we go back to the archives to remember a few stories and conversations for which we’re thankful, like building a new shared kitchen in Springdale and the expansive legacy of John Quincy Adams. Plus, we remember our neighbors to the north who also celebrate Thanksgiving.