Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
There is an autism task force within the Arkansas Legislature. Ozarks at Large’s Josh Droll spoke with members of the committee to learn about how the task force operates and what outcomes they hope to achieve.
Off College Avenue in Fayetteville, in the space that once housed Sunrise Guitars, the Nelms Dyslexia Center is at the forefront of dyslexia support in Arkansas. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis visited the center and brings us this report.