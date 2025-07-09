Arkansas' Autism Task Force seeks support through legislature

Autism diagnoses are rising fast—up 175% nationwide since 2011—and Arkansas is working to keep pace. The state’s Autism Task Force, first established in 2007, is gaining renewed urgency as families, educators, and lawmakers seek better ways to navigate care and services.

Ozarks at Large's Josh Droll spoke with key players, including state Sen. Justin Boyd and attorney Thomas Smith, about what’s working, what isn’t, and why real change may finally be on the table.

