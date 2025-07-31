An MMA fighter Trump hosted at the White House loses appeal in his rape case

LONDON — The mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor — who's from Ireland and visited President Trump at the White House for St. Patrick's Day this year — has lost his appeal in a rape case.

Ireland's Court of Appeals ruled against him Thursday, meaning a lower court ruling in a civil case still holds, and McGregor will have to pay damages to his accuser.

Last November, a jury found the MMA fighter civilly liable for assault. It ordered him to pay nearly 250,000 euros ($285,000) in damages, and about 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) in legal costs, to Nikita Hand, who says he "brutally raped and battered" her in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

McGregor, 37, denies that, saying they had consensual sex, and that Hand fabricated any assault.

Hand, 35, had sued McGregor in civil court, after prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges.

McGregor appealed the jury's order, on grounds that some of the instructions given to the jury were confusing, and that McGregor's comments to police should not have been admitted into evidence. But his lawyers did not submit additional evidence.

Three judges on the Court of Appeals unanimously rejected his appeal Thursday on all grounds. They also found that McGregor had paid a friend to testify on his behalf, and refused to award the friend reimbursement for legal costs.

McGregor used to be the face of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC, and has hinted on social media about a comeback.

Out of the ring, he has emerged as a far-right figure in Irish politics, criticizing immigration and mainstream politicians. He visited President Trump at the White House in March, and has said he may run for Irish president, a largely ceremonial role currently held by 84-year-old poet and human rights activist Michael Higgins.

Hand was in the Dublin courtroom for Thursday's appeals ruling; McGregor was not. Afterward, Hand told reporters the proceedings had "retraumatized" her, but that she now hopes to "move on and try to heal." She thanked her lawyers and a rape crisis center.

McGregor faces another sexual assault lawsuit in Florida, for allegedly attacking a woman in 2023 in the bathroom of a NBA basketball arena.

