© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated. Click here to learn more and support KUAF.

Lebanon mourns beloved artist Ziad Rahbani

By Michael Levitt
Published August 2, 2025 at 4:57 PM CDT

Lebanon has lost one of its most beloved artists, the playwright and musician Ziad Rahbani.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Related Content