Homeland Security announces ICE operation in Illinois

By Kat Lonsdorf
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:56 PM CDT

After several days of uncertainty and tension in Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security announced it is launching an ICE operation in Illinois.

Kat Lonsdorf
