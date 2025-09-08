The 2025 Maker Faire at FPL showcases the Center for Innovation

MATTHEW MOORE: The Maker Faire at the Fayetteville Public Library took place on Saturday. The annual event is designed to promote the technology available at the Center for Innovation, a space with advanced tools and space available for anyone who is interested in making something, whether it be for a hobby or for professional work. This specific event was geared toward families, and many parents took the opportunity to bring their children to see the tools available to them. Here’s what some of those families had to say.

"My name is Roe. I am at the Fayetteville Public Library and I just got some chips for completing a stamp thing. It was really cool. We saw a big huge like K'Nex carnival thing and, um, a rope, like a cardboard DJ."

"We're at the Maker Faire at the public library. And my favorite thing I've seen so far is the light, uh, labyrinth that we just did. It was really fun. It was Is basically a lot of foil on walls and lights. It was kind of like a mirror maze with lights, and it was hard to figure out your way through."

"Hi, my name is Jen. I brought my family to the Makers fair here at the library. Lots of fun getting to see what different people have created as well as the kids getting to make things themselves. It's awesome. I, uh, in the center for innovation, where we are right now. There's all kinds of stuff that I always forget is here. So it's useful to be reminded that there is 3D printing and there is virtual reality and all of this stuff that's available to us at the library."

"No, it's my second year here. I actually was able to participate in the Maker Fair last year. Um, and then this year, things just didn't work out. I'm an artist, and so I just set up some things for kids to make puppets out of fortune tellers and to make their own one page zines. Everyone needs to be able to have access for learning new things. Um, not just if you're financially able to. And, um, I don't know, it's an inspiration. A lot of times people feel like, oh, I'm not creative or, oh, I can't do this, and I can't do that. And I think the maker Fair really shows people you can. And it also brings back like some fun of, uh, you know, doing things that don't necessarily feel like they have a point."

MOORE: To learn more about the Center for Innovation at the Fayetteville Public Library, you can visit the library's website. KUAF hosted three northwest Arkansas-based Live Session performances at the Maker Faire in the Center for Innovation’s music studio featuring TIESHA, Deaja Monet and Trio Las Hermanitas Alvarez. Stay tuned for the full performances and interviews from these artists, available on our YouTube channel and our website.

