Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A year-long partnership between Family Network and Community Clinic, funded by the National Diaper Bank Network, will offer free diapers during early well-child visits to help families meet basic needs and improve healthcare access.
Executive Director Ken Jacobson previews this year’s 34th annual Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, featuring 46 feature-length films, local stories from Arkansas filmmakers and special screenings from Oct. 10–18.