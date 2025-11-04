Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Last week, Rogers Public Schools unveiled a new technology center that centralizes storage, repairs and deployment of classroom technology, improving support for teachers and students across the district.
A new report from the University of Arkansas Office for Education Policy identifies low pay, high turnover, and complex regulations as key challenges for child care providers and recommends state-backed support to strengthen the workforce.
Arkansas PBS and the University of Arkansas Humanities Center will host a free screening and discussion of Ken Burns’ "The American Revolution" at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, featuring local scholars exploring the state’s ties to early American history.