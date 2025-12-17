Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
In today's episode, a Fayetteville resident is suing the county over the use of federal COVID relief funding. Also, celebrating Hanukkah in NWA, and a historian talks about the implications of removing signage at national parks.
Last week the Arkansas Educational Television Commission voted to disaffiliate from PBS, effective July 1 2026, rebrand as Arkansas TV and shift focus to more local and alternative national programming.