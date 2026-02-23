Sound Perimeter: Fully Present
Today on Sound Perimeter, Fully Present, we spend time with two extraordinary artists: Gabriela Montero and Willie Colón. Both treat music as an act of presence — showing up fully, honestly, and creatively. Montero builds entire musical landscapes in real time at the piano; Colón reshapes salsa into a tool for identity and storytelling with his voice, trombone and band. Beyond their musical brilliance, their work carries messages that reach far beyond the stage, reminding us that sound can be a place where personal truth lives and community gathers.