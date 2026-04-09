Trump meets with NATO chief about the future of the partnership

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
A drone research and production facility at Drake Field in Fayetteville may need to move locations after the city’s Board of Adjustments approved an appeal by a city resident challenging the zoning for the site.