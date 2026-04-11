Pakistan hosts historic face-to-face talks between the US and Iran

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
The University of Arkansas Fine Arts Center reopens April 16 after a $38 million restoration. School of Art director Rachel Debuque reflects on the building's history and its future as a hub for arts education.