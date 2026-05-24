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Research finds teen summer jobs help reduce crime

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe
Published May 24, 2026 at 7:18 AM CDT

Data shows that summer jobs programs for teenagers have big impacts in reducing crime. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks about it with economist Sara Heller.

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Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
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