© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Opposition Sparks Resistance to High Voltage Interstate “Clean Line”

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 24, 2014 at 12:29 PM CST
cleanline.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

Clean Line Energy Partners, based in Houston, is planning to build a 700 mile-long 600kV transmission line to bring wind power from western Oklahoma through north central Arkansas into Tennessee. But a growing number of Arkansas property owners in the path of the proposed power line are organizing to block it.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Alternative energyClean Line Energy Partners
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content