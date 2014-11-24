Opposition Sparks Resistance to High Voltage Interstate “Clean Line”

Clean Line Energy Partners, based in Houston, is planning to build a 700 mile-long 600kV transmission line to bring wind power from western Oklahoma through north central Arkansas into Tennessee. But a growing number of Arkansas property owners in the path of the proposed power line are organizing to block it.
