Reflecting on the Recycling Tree

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 2, 2014 at 1:05 PM CST
Jacqueline Froelich
A new tree has been planted along the Northwest Arkansas Regional Greenway Trail, near North Street in Fayetteville—not a maple or oak tree. This sparkling stainless steel 22-foot tall tree was created with salvaged metals, by Ozarks sculptor John Stalling to inspire more recycling in our community. We attend the installation. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
