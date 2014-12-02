Reflecting on the Recycling Tree

A new tree has been planted along the Northwest Arkansas Regional Greenway Trail, near North Street in Fayetteville—not a maple or oak tree. This sparkling stainless steel 22-foot tall tree was created with salvaged metals, by Ozarks sculptor John Stalling to inspire more recycling in our community. We attend the installation.
