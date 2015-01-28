© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville's First Official Black History Month

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 28, 2015 at 11:03 AM CST
blackhistorymonth.jpg

For the first time the city of Fayetteville is observing a city-wide Black History Month. Organizers discussed some of the events yesterday at a press conference.

Here is a list of events happening throughout the month.

  • Jan. 29 Spartan colors Thursday – 7th grade wears red; 6th grade wears blue; teachers wear both
  • Jan. 29 Community Meeting Kickoff for MOC, Fayetteville Public Library (FPL), 6:30 pm, refreshments
  • Jan. 30 Fandom Friday (students find a group of friends/ their team and dress up as their favorite anything)
  • Feb. 1—14 Daily Compassion Meditation Training at http://bit.ly/1AnuomU
  • Feb. 5 “Honoring the Unique History of African Americans in Fayetteville”, Come and experience the “Privilege Walk”, Kickoff for Black History at U of A Memorial Hall. Room 230, 6:30 pm Dr. Caree Banton, Theme: Empathy, refreshments
  • Feb. 9—15 Random Acts of Kindness Week
  • Feb. 12 Personal narratives of African American experiences in Fayetteville facilitated by Dorothy Marcy M.Ed., LPC and Valandra Ph.D, LCSW at Fayetteville Public Library, Time: 6:30
  • Feb. 14 Compassion Café for Therapeutic Foster Care at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Time: 10 am —12 noon
  • Feb. 17 U.S. Random Acts of Kindness Day
  • Feb. 19 “Segregation—When and Where Does It End?” Narrative and Oak Creek Cemetery Film “The Forgotten Place” Fayetteville Public Library, 6:30 pm
  • Feb. 22 Black History Celebration Day St. James Church Time: 3 pm — 5 pm Photographs by Andrew Kilgore; collected paintings by DeeDee Lamb; Music – St. James Choir; conversation facilitated by Dr. Danielle Wood and Andrew Kilgore; reception following.

MUSIC: Meadow of a Dream by The Felice Brothers

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
