Fayetteville's First Official Black History Month

For the first time the city of Fayetteville is observing a city-wide Black History Month. Organizers discussed some of the events yesterday at a press conference.

Here is a list of events happening throughout the month.

Jan. 29 Spartan colors Thursday – 7th grade wears red; 6th grade wears blue; teachers wear both

Jan. 29 Community Meeting Kickoff for MOC, Fayetteville Public Library (FPL), 6:30 pm, refreshments

Jan. 30 Fandom Friday (students find a group of friends/ their team and dress up as their favorite anything)

Feb. 1—14 Daily Compassion Meditation Training at http://bit.ly/1AnuomU

Feb. 5 “Honoring the Unique History of African Americans in Fayetteville”, Come and experience the “Privilege Walk”, Kickoff for Black History at U of A Memorial Hall. Room 230, 6:30 pm Dr. Caree Banton, Theme: Empathy, refreshments

Feb. 9—15 Random Acts of Kindness Week

Feb. 12 Personal narratives of African American experiences in Fayetteville facilitated by Dorothy Marcy M.Ed., LPC and Valandra Ph.D, LCSW at Fayetteville Public Library, Time: 6:30

Feb. 14 Compassion Café for Therapeutic Foster Care at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Time: 10 am —12 noon

Feb. 17 U.S. Random Acts of Kindness Day

Feb. 19 “Segregation—When and Where Does It End?” Narrative and Oak Creek Cemetery Film “The Forgotten Place” Fayetteville Public Library, 6:30 pm

Feb. 22 Black History Celebration Day St. James Church Time: 3 pm — 5 pm Photographs by Andrew Kilgore; collected paintings by DeeDee Lamb; Music – St. James Choir; conversation facilitated by Dr. Danielle Wood and Andrew Kilgore; reception following.

