Fayetteville's First Official Black History Month
For the first time the city of Fayetteville is observing a city-wide Black History Month. Organizers discussed some of the events yesterday at a press conference.
Here is a list of events happening throughout the month.
- Jan. 29 Spartan colors Thursday – 7th grade wears red; 6th grade wears blue; teachers wear both
- Jan. 29 Community Meeting Kickoff for MOC, Fayetteville Public Library (FPL), 6:30 pm, refreshments
- Jan. 30 Fandom Friday (students find a group of friends/ their team and dress up as their favorite anything)
- Feb. 1—14 Daily Compassion Meditation Training at http://bit.ly/1AnuomU
- Feb. 5 “Honoring the Unique History of African Americans in Fayetteville”, Come and experience the “Privilege Walk”, Kickoff for Black History at U of A Memorial Hall. Room 230, 6:30 pm Dr. Caree Banton, Theme: Empathy, refreshments
- Feb. 9—15 Random Acts of Kindness Week
- Feb. 12 Personal narratives of African American experiences in Fayetteville facilitated by Dorothy Marcy M.Ed., LPC and Valandra Ph.D, LCSW at Fayetteville Public Library, Time: 6:30
- Feb. 14 Compassion Café for Therapeutic Foster Care at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Time: 10 am —12 noon
- Feb. 17 U.S. Random Acts of Kindness Day
- Feb. 19 “Segregation—When and Where Does It End?” Narrative and Oak Creek Cemetery Film “The Forgotten Place” Fayetteville Public Library, 6:30 pm
- Feb. 22 Black History Celebration Day St. James Church Time: 3 pm — 5 pm Photographs by Andrew Kilgore; collected paintings by DeeDee Lamb; Music – St. James Choir; conversation facilitated by Dr. Danielle Wood and Andrew Kilgore; reception following.
