Black History Month
-
Dr. Caree Banton, host of Undisciplined, gathered a panel of Black business owners from across northwest Arkansas to discuss their experiences. In an…
-
The Washington County Historical Society's Diverse Settlers Committee — originally named Black Settlers — has produced a virtual Black History Month…
-
This week's examination of University of Arkansas history concentrates on Silas Hunt and others who figured in the long journey of integration at the…
-
Lynda Blackmon Lowery was the youngest participant in the Voting Rights March from Selma to Montgomery, marking her 15th birthday during the event. Her…
-
Art Ventures, a non-profit gallery in Fayetteville, marks Black History Month with an exhibition that tackles contemporary African American art and the…
-
Raven Cook, host of the weekly Reflections in Black, a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large exploring the legacy of black Americans, is the focus of…
-
This week the 2017 Eddie Wade Jones Black Music Symposium includes concerts and lectures on the University of Arkansas campus.MUSIC: "Over and Over"…
-
Today we hear from Pattie Williams with Compassion Fayetteville about some of the events that have been taking place in our area celebrating Black History…
-
For the first time the city of Fayetteville is observing a city-wide Black History Month. Organizers discussed some of the events yesterday at a press…