One of the workshops held this month by Compassion Fayetteville as part of Fayetteville's Black History Month celebration focuses on how the white…
Compassion Fayetteville embraced themes of inclusion as a local observation of a month dedicated to African American history begins.
A full house at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville participated in a community discussion about Black Lives Matter.MUSIC: "Isn't it a…
Today we hear from Pattie Williams with Compassion Fayetteville about some of the events that have been taking place in our area celebrating Black History…
Compassion Fayetteville hosted a press conference and reception Monday at the Fayetteville High School ALLPS campus to proclaim February as Black History…
For the first time the city of Fayetteville is observing a city-wide Black History Month. Organizers discussed some of the events yesterday at a press…
Bob Yamtich, a counselor and teacher of nonviolent communication recently came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.