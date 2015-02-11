Measure to Extinguish Local LGBT Anti-Discrimination Laws Progresses

A bill to bar counties and cities from enacting inclusive civil rights ordinances passed the Arkansas State Senate Monday afternoon and is currently in the House. The measure is getting flack, however, from the city of Eureka Springs--which passed its own emergency anti-bias ordinance Monday night.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.