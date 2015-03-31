© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Local VA Teams with Americorp on Peer Health Services

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 31, 2015
The public/military partnership helps individuals across a wide spectrum manage chronic health conditions--one of ten pilot projects like it in the nation. To enroll, you can contact Sarah Benson, Peer Services Coordinator, sarah.benson2@va.gov, 479-443-4301 ext. 65733.  

Ozarks at Large Stories VeteransVeterans Health Care System of the OzarksAmericorps
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
