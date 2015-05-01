Historic Kingston Trading Post Still in Business

The old Bunch Trading Post, a historic mercantile located on the Kingston town square was first patronized by homesteaders and farmers starting in 1890. It now operates as the "Place on the Square," catering to both locals and tourists. We tour the recently restored structure, and in the process learn lots of Madison County history. Plan a trip to the mercantile May 9th during the annual "Fair on the Square" featuring a parade, live music, vendors, food, and a skillet-throwing contest hosting by the community from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information visit "Place on the Square" on Facebook.