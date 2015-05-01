© 2022 KUAF
Historic Kingston Trading Post Still in Business

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 1, 2015 at 2:00 PM CDT
Jacqueline Froelich
The old Bunch Trading Post, a historic mercantile located on the Kingston town square was first patronized by homesteaders and farmers starting in 1890. It now operates as the "Place on the Square," catering to both locals and tourists. We tour the recently restored structure, and in the process learn lots of Madison County history. Plan a trip to the mercantile May 9th during the annual "Fair on the Square" featuring a parade, live music, vendors, food, and a skillet-throwing contest hosting by the community from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information visit "Place on the Square" on Facebook. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
