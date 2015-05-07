JBU Endowment Tops $100 Million

It's the first time the endowment has topped nine figures in the University's 96-year history. Area college's and universities have commencement ceremonies scheduled for the weekend, and some of the graduating classes are expected to break records. And Fayetteville officials move forward with developing a policy to curb invasive plant species within the city.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.