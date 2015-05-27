NWA Population Booms, Fort Smith Celebrates New Facilities

Recent data by the U.S. Census Bureau and compiled by the NWA Council show that from July 2013 to 2014, more than 1,200 people moved into each of the area's four largest cities, but smaller towns also saw rapid growth as well. The city of Fort Smith prepares to celebrate completion of two new facilities at the Fort Smith Sanitary Landfill with a dual ribbon-cutting ceremony this weekend. And sales tax revenue collections are on the rise in northwest Arkansas.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.