Sean Brister's cheerful resolve to cultivate pumpkins, soybeans, and cattle despite consecutive flood events this spring on his Crawford County farm has not withered. We tour his rain-soaked parcel and along the way, dig up his root philosophy on agrarian optimism.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.