Devil’s Den tragedy renews focus on hiking safety, state park security

The incident sparked conversations about hiking, safety, and park security in Northwest Arkansas. Months later, outdoor recreation leaders are reflecting on hiking safety, and in a separate action, state legislators have approved measures to increase security across the state parks system.

Ozarks at Large’s Casey Mann reports.

Devil’s Den, located in West Fork, Arkansas, covers approximately 2,500 acres of land. Before July, it was best known for its unique rock formations, caverns and waterfalls. That was until—

“Let’s get right to that breaking news in Arkansas. State police have arrested 28-year-old James Andrew McGahan for murdering Clinton and Kristen Brink while hiking in Devil’s Den State Park.”

This, however, has not stopped hikers from taking to the trails.

Rick Spicer is a co-owner of Pack Rat Outdoor Center and a wilderness first responder. He says Fayetteville’s outdoor recreation community has been discussing the incident from a place of mourning and support rather than fear.

“As awful as that situation was, and fortunately, we generally live in a safe community, and I think a lot of people looked at it as like, this is terrible. And it’s not to be taken lightly, but nonetheless it’s rare. I think most people are like, I’m not going to let fear keep me from enjoying and doing the things I love.”

At the University of Arkansas, assistant director of University Recreation Outdoors Katherine Miller says the incident has not caused noticeable concern among students or outdoor recreation leaders. Still, Miller says it is always important to be aware when hiking and prepare beforehand.

Citing the commonly referenced ten essentials for hiking:

“Plan ahead, know where you’re going and what trails you’re doing. Tell your friends where you’re going, right? Tell someone that you’re going to be hiking. I’m planning on hiking at noon, and I plan to be back by three. If I don’t reach out, check in on me.”

Spicer echoes the need for awareness.

“We often go to wild places and into nature so that we can unwind and relax, and we can focus on wildlife and, you know, the natural beauty of those places. And so on one hand, it’s unfortunate you have to have that awareness. But at the same time, I think it’s a healthy habit.”

Spicer recommends hikers always carry items such as navigation equipment, proper clothing and food. He also notes that Pack Rat has seen an increase in purchases of spray deterrents, including mace and bear spray, even before Arkansas’s recent bear attacks.

Spicer says spray deterrents offer a relatively affordable, safe and nonlethal option for hikers looking to protect themselves.

“Certainly, some people will consider the idea of carrying a firearm or something like that. If you’re going to carry a tool like that, it’s really important that you spend a lot of time practicing with it. Because if you’re not competent, number one, it can be very dangerous just because accidents can happen. But number two, it’s easier for tools like that to be used against you if they’re taken away from you.”

Arkansas law allows individuals to carry a concealed handgun in state parks if they are in possession of their firearm license and a valid photo ID. However, some park buildings do not allow concealed carry.

The state is also taking steps to strengthen park safety. In September, the Arkansas Legislative Council’s personnel subcommittee approved a request from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to create seven additional security positions, including park sergeants and rangers.

No timeline for the reinstatement of these roles was given at the meeting, but the request allows the Park Service to begin advertising the positions.

Shea Lewis, Arkansas State Parks director and Parks Department secretary, said in the meeting that the positions allowed the department to meet law enforcement needs throughout the state park system.

During the meeting, Republican State Representative for District 54 Mary Bentley requested an update on the Devil’s Den incident. However, the Park Service is under a gag order by Washington County Judge Joanna Taylor, which prevents pretrial public statements about the case.

The request for increased security has not been tied to the incident. Bentley says she loves Arkansas parks and spoke to local rangers about their needs after the Devil’s Den incident.

“I think everybody should feel that when they come there, they can. Their families will be safe and secure and be on our trails without having to worry about something happening to their family, especially young moms and kids. I know I have a lot of folks that love our state parks, and so I think they should be able to be there and feel comfortable.”

Still, Spicer says much of trail safety comes from the community itself.

“It simply sometimes just comes down to being a good human. The very first rules you talk about is don’t make more victims. So don’t just rush into a situation—to extend a helping hand whenever you can.”

It is a philosophy that blends caution and compassion.

“I don’t want people to be scared to go outside, but I think it is important to weigh your experience level and your outdoor knowledge against what the risks are.”

When asked about increased security across the state park system, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Chief of Communication Katie Flight wrote in an email:

“With the newly implemented pay plan, we are working to grow our ranger numbers with a competitive law enforcement salary that is in line with other agencies.”

Flight’s response was provided on behalf of Parks Department Secretary Shea Lewis.

