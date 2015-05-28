Crossings Closed in Portion of Buffalo River, Closure Proposed for Berryville Armory

The recent rains and flooding have put low-water crossings of the Buffalo River in the Erbie area under water, and National River officials urge the public to avoid using them until the water recedes and repairs can be made. Another top UA official announces his departure from the Fayetteville campus. The Arkansas National Guard proposes closing eight readiness centers, or armories, throughout the state including the one at Berryville. And part of Dickson Street in Fayetteville will be closed this weekend so upgrades can be made at the street's railroad crossing.