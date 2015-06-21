© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas's Same-Sex Newlyweds Facing Entitlement Barriers

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 21, 2015 at 10:38 AM CDT
Jacqueline Froelich
Jennifer Rambo (middle) and her wife, Kriston Seaton, (right) posing at a mass wedding reception in Eureka Springs in summer 2014, with their civil rights attorney, Cheryl Maples (left).

Last week, a Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge authorized hundreds of Arkansas same-sex marriages, conducted during a week-long window more than a year ago, to be recognized by federal and state agencies. Now a growing number of couples are encountering bureaucratic obstacles.

The mid-south regional social security administration directs any same-sex marriage entitlement inquiries to: www.socialsecurity.gov/same-sexcouples

Same-sex marriage LGBTQ
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
