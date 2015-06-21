Arkansas's Same-Sex Newlyweds Facing Entitlement Barriers

Last week, a Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge authorized hundreds of Arkansas same-sex marriages, conducted during a week-long window more than a year ago, to be recognized by federal and state agencies. Now a growing number of couples are encountering bureaucratic obstacles.

The mid-south regional social security administration directs any same-sex marriage entitlement inquiries to: www.socialsecurity.gov/same-sexcouples

