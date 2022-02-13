Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Same-sex marriage
Friday's Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage in all fifty states continues to earn the attention of Arkansans.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of legalizing same sex marriage in all 50 states. We talk with LGBT legal scholar Danielle Weatherby about the…
Last week, a Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge authorized hundreds of Arkansas same-sex marriages, conducted during a week-long window more than a year…
Oral arguments in two cases in Little Rock centered around the legality of same-sex marriage.MUSIC:"Selfoss" GusGus
NorthWest Arkansas Community College this weekend will host the cultural education event this weekend. State revenue came in above forecast for the month…
Thirty states now allow same-sex marriage, since the U.S. Supreme Court refused last week to review numerous contested gay marriage ban appeals. Arkansas,…
The Arkansas Lottery Commission reports the second straight year of declining revenue for the state's scholarship lottery. Rogers Public Schools officials…
Demolition and excavation related to the downtown parking deck project gets closer to getting underway in Fayetteville. Eureka Springs aldermen pass a…
In early May, Arkansas’s ban on same-sex marriage was struck down as unconstitutional by a state court. Hundreds of couples obtained wedding licenses…