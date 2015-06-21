© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

For Sale: Castle, With All Mod Cons

KUAF
Published June 21, 2015
It’s a building steeped in history, but built in the last decade. A slice of Dark Ages Britain, but with radiant floor heating. A castle with commanding views of the Ozarks, but perched 6 minutes from downtown Fayetteville. The Dromborg Castle, built by Joan and Bruce Johnson, is not a typical south Fayetteville home. But despite its 13 thousand square feet of living space, hewn from 4,000 tons of rock, this castle is a practical family home. Ozarks at Large receives a guided tour of a legacy landmark built with traditional skills and modern technology.

