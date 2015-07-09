Motorcycle Rally Gives Donation to Statue Project

A Libertarian candidate has entered the race for Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District, though it isn't his first foray into running for office. The Steel Horse Rally makes a donation to the General Darby Legacy Project in Fort Smith. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opens the spillway at Beaver Lake to release rising flood waters. More companies in the Arkansas River Valley commit to CNG to fuel part of their truck fleets. The Fayetteville Animal Shelter hosts a free adoption day to celebrate a social media milestone. The University of Arkansas seeks volunteers to help students move into campus dorms in August, and Springdale residents should be aware of a temporary street closure that will take place Saturday.