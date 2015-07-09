Motorcycle Rally Gives Donation to Statue Project

A Libertarian candidate has entered the race for Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District, though it isn't his first foray into running for office. The Steel Horse Rally makes a donation to the General Darby Legacy Project in Fort Smith. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opens the spillway at Beaver Lake to release rising flood waters. More companies in the Arkansas River Valley commit to CNG to fuel part of their truck fleets. The Fayetteville Animal Shelter hosts a free adoption day to celebrate a social media milestone. The University of Arkansas seeks volunteers to help students move into campus dorms in August, and Springdale residents should be aware of a temporary street closure that will take place Saturday.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.