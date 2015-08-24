Fayetteville Citizen's Climate Lobby and Arkansas Public Policy Panel hosted a fiesta last week to introduce a carbon fee and dividend initiative that, if adopted advocates say, will ease greenhouse gas emissions, the leading cause of climate change.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.