School Districts Establish New Dyslexia Interventions
Arkansas Public School Districts must appoint a dyslexia interventionist this year to make sure all students are screened for the learning disorder, and receive special instruction. We visit Eureka Springs Public School District in Carroll County, to assess progress. We also talk with the Arkansas Department of Education Dyslexia Specialist.