School Climbing Wall Gives Rural Kids Something To Do

The Lincoln Youth Adventure Club came together with plenty of help from the community it serves. Students in the second largest school district in terms of geographic area are often left with little to do after school or on a long commute. Faced with the end of one after school program, staff and faculty quickly came up with the idea for LYAC, and in just one year the program has grown to include 25 kids each semester and a plethora of activities. The program also uses nearby Lincoln Lake to teach students new skills and to get kids up and moving.

