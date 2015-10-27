© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

EPA Issues New Water Quality Model for Illinois River Watershed

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 27, 2015 at 2:29 PM CDT
epa_irw_2.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a new water quality modeling program for the Illinois River Watershed which spans northwest Arkansas and northeastern Oklahoma. Portions of the river are impaired. But after years of conflict, Arkansas and Oklahoma are now cooperating to clean it up. We talk with EPA about the model, as well as key stakeholders in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Illinois River Watershed PartnershipEnvironmental Protection Agency
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich