EPA Issues New Water Quality Model for Illinois River Watershed

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a new water quality modeling program for the Illinois River Watershed which spans northwest Arkansas and northeastern Oklahoma. Portions of the river are impaired. But after years of conflict, Arkansas and Oklahoma are now cooperating to clean it up. We talk with EPA about the model, as well as key stakeholders in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.