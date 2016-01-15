© 2022 KUAF
International Modernist Architect Edward Durell Stone's Arkansas Legacy

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 15, 2016 at 4:07 PM CST
Jacqueline Froelich
American modern architect Edward Durell Stone, born 1902 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, spent most of his life in New York City designing buildings around the world. Stone also left his architectural imprint in Arkansas. We source Cat Wallack, an architectural archivist at University of Arkansas Special Collections who is in charge of the Edward Durell Stone Papers. We also visit Fayetteville emeritus architect Ernest Jacks, a long-time associate of Stone's.

Ozarks at Large Stories Architecture
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
