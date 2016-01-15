International Modernist Architect Edward Durell Stone's Arkansas Legacy

American modern architect Edward Durell Stone, born 1902 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, spent most of his life in New York City designing buildings around the world. Stone also left his architectural imprint in Arkansas. We source Cat Wallack, an architectural archivist at University of Arkansas Special Collections who is in charge of the Edward Durell Stone Papers. We also visit Fayetteville emeritus architect Ernest Jacks, a long-time associate of Stone's.