© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Launches Black History Month 2016

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 26, 2016 at 12:27 PM CST
BHM_0.JPG
J. Froelich-KUAF
/

Compassion Fayetteville hosted a press conference and reception Monday at the Fayetteville High School ALLPS campus to proclaim February as Black History Month. This year’s theme is "Honoring the Unique History of African Americans in Fayetteville.”

MUSIC: "Backatown" Trombone Shorty

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Compassion Fayetteville
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content