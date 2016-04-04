© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Prevalence of Chronic Wasting Disease in Arkansas Worse Than Officials Hoped

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published April 4, 2016 at 3:10 PM CDT

In February, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that an elk discovered in Newton County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Since that time, testing has revealed a greater prevalence of the degenerative disease than Game and Fish officials had hoped to discover within the area. We get an update on testing efforts and on how the Game and Fish Commission hopes to prevent further spread of the disease.

Ozarks at Large Stories AGFCArkansas Game and Fish CommissionChronic Wasting Disease
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
