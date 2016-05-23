Craggy karst outcroppings on the Ozarks which contain deep bluff overhangs were often comfortable accommodations for prehistoric people. An Arkansas Archeological Survey bluff expert guides us to one of these ancient dwellings deep in the the Boston Mountains.
