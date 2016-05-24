Butler Hollow Forest Restoration Project Scaled Back

A long-awaited draft final decision has been issued by USDA Forest Service on a controversial proposed plan to restore an 18-thousand acre parcel known as Butler Hollow back to pre-historic conditions. The project area is located on the Mark Twain National Forest in southwest Missouri near the Arkansas border. District agents will instead restore 3600 acres. The public has 45 days to respond.
