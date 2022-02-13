-
The USDA has issued a waiver allowing schools to serve free meals to all children, not just students, through Dec. 31 or until funding runs out.…
A multimillion dollar grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will enable the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and its…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture not only makes microloans to grown-up farmers, the agency funds youth agricultural business ventures.MUSIC: "What's…
A long-awaited draft final decision has been issued by USDA Forest Service on a controversial proposed plan to restore an 18-thousand acre parcel known as…