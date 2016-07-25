Local Teens Enlist in the National Park Service Youth Conservation Corp

Thousands of young people are grooming forests, clearing trails and repairing aging buildings on National Parks across the U.S. this centennial year--including eight teenagers who signed up for Pea Ridge National Military Park Youth Conservation Corp, in Garfield, Arkansas.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.