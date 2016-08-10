Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Watch Your -ists
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published August 10, 2016 at 2:13 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says when using words ending with -ist, be sure you're using the correct one.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains why "me" isn't always a bad word. Often, it is the correct word.
-
Our Militant Grammarian today makes distinctions about words, such as "immortal," "unique," and "essential" that can't vary in intensity and they can't be…
-
Our Militant Grammarian says although two independent clauses, or sentences, may be correctly spoken without a conjunction, connecting those clauses with…
-
Our Militant Grammaria, Katherine Shurlds, says pronouns are great tools. Only as great, though, as the antecedents used with them.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains why she dislikes pleonasms. She also explains what pleonasms are for us. MUSIC: "Two Pages" Philip…