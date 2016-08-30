Arkansas Transgender Veteran Challenges the USDVA's Health Care Coverage Policy
This summer the U.S. Department of Defense lifted a ban on transgender people serving in the military, yet certain transgender veterans continue to face bias in securing USDVA health care coverage. We follow a U.S. Army Major, retired—an Arkansas resident--who encountered obstacles seeking coverage for complications post-gender confirmation surgery. (Warning to listeners with children, this report is graphic in nature.)