Arkansas Transgender Veteran Challenges the USDVA's Health Care Coverage Policy

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 30, 2016 at 12:31 PM CDT
lgbt_vet-evan_young.jpg
courtesy Evan Young
/

This summer the U.S. Department of Defense lifted a ban on transgender people serving in the military, yet certain transgender veterans continue to face bias in securing USDVA health care coverage. We follow a U.S. Army Major, retired—an Arkansas resident--who encountered obstacles seeking coverage for complications post-gender confirmation surgery. (Warning to listeners with children, this report is graphic in nature.) 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories VeteransLGBTQ
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
