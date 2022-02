"Death Fest," taking place in downtown Fayetteville October 27 - November 1 will feature workshops on coffin building, obituary writing, home funerals, natural burial as well as caskets full of entertainment. Vickie Kelly, founder and director of the Natural State Burial Association, organized the event which espouses green burial practices. NSBA will host its annual board meeting during the Death Fest. The event is free and open to the public.