Arkansas Creating Connections for Children

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 8, 2016 at 12:48 PM CST
ARCCC was developed by the Department of Human Services, Division of Children and Family Services to create lifelong connections and build community partnerships in the very communities from which children and youth are removed and placed into foster care. We talk with the project manager.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
